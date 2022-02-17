Sections

Ontario's New Shipping Container Cabins Let You Sleep In A Forest Oasis By A Lazy River

You can even rent a luxury container cabin.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Courtesy of Bingemans, @robin.april | Instagram

If you're already dreaming about a summer vacay, then this spot will fuel your wanderlust even more.

Bingemans, an amusement complex located just outside of Toronto in Kitchener, is opening some unique new cabins just in time for the warmer weather.

The Bingemans Camping Resort will be adding 11 new shipping container cabins to its site for a total of 24 container cabins, as well as a new luxury container cabin so you can vacation in style.

Courtesy of Bingemans

Located on the banks of the Grand River, the up-cycled cabins are nestled in a "secluded treed oasis", and many boast beautiful views of the water.

The luxury container cabin sleeps two people and features a queen-sized bed, private 3-piece bathroom, kitchenette, and more.

There are also log cabins available, and several rentals are pet friendly so you can even bring your pup. The rentals are air-conditioned, which is always welcomed during hot summer days.

You can take part in tons of activities during your stay, including canoeing, kayaking, or floating along the river, lounging by the Oasis pool, and visiting the waterpark.

The lazy river adventure by Grand Experiences is the perfect way to unwind, and you can float for hours without lifting a paddle.

This year, Bingemans has extended the camping season due to popular demand, and cabins will be available from May 1 to October 31.

Vacation in style at the new luxury container cabin, or relax in one of the other rentals along the river at this camping resort, which is full of things to do.

Bingemans Camping Resort

Price: $99.95 + per night for shipping container cabins

When: May 1 to October 31, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Relax in a unique container cabin surrounded by trees at this camping resort.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

