Brazil’s Ex-President Bolsonaro Is Going Full Florida Man & Here’s Why Many Want Him Deported
Hint: It has to do with Brazil’s recent uprising.
Many people, especially United States politicians, want Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to leave the country after his arrival in Florida days before the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took office and Brasilia saw its own January 6-style uprising on Sunday.
The Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court were stormed by thousands supporting Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the election to his leftist rival Lula, while the ex-president was seen in public doing groceries and going full "Florida man."
U.S. President Joe Biden is currently facing lots of pressure from representatives to deport Bolsonaro from his voluntary exile in Orlando, Florida, according to a Reuters report.
"Nearly two years to the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil," U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "We must stand in solidarity with Lula’s democratically elected government. The U.S. must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."
"I stand with Lula and Brazil’s democratically elected government. Domestic terrorists and fascists cannot be allowed to use Trump’s playbook to undermine democracy. Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he’s been hiding from accountability for his crimes," Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro also shared on Twitter.
Although Biden’s government hasn’t mentioned anything related to Bolsonaro’s potential deportation, the president shared he’s looking forward to continuing working with Lula. The Democrat also condemned Brazil’s assault on democracy during what was supposed to be a peaceful transfer of power.
"Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," Biden added in his tweet.
