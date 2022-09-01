The Best Strip Club In The South Is In This Florida City & It's A 'Local Watering Hole'
There's an adult nightclub in Florida that was recently named "Club of the Year for the South region" at the Exotic Dancer's Awards on August 17.
It's called Dancer's Royale in Orlando and, according to its staff, the place is a "local watering hole mixed with a sophisticated sexiness". It's been around for 24 years and has clearly made an impact on the whole nation.
The award ceremony is a national stage for the adult industry, and this is a first for the Central Florida city. There's another location not too far away on the coast in Cocoa Beach, FL, but its sister establishment takes the crown.
The owner, Eugene DuPont IV and his team posted a photo to the entertainment venue's Instagram page commemorating the moment and congratulating the employees.
According to Yelp, the club receives three and a half stars but has sparkling reviews.
"Of all the gentlemen clubs within Orlando, Dancers Royale is the very best. The club is a mix demographics in comparison to other clubs & the staff is always pleasant from the entertainers to the valet," read Jasmine R.'s post on the app.
The critic continued to write that the bartenders are also heavy-handed and the managers make sure everyone is taken care of.
The club is celebrating its win tomorrow, September 2, at the Orlando location with an open bar from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. There will also be complimentary food catered by another adult entertainment spot of the same management, Rachel's North located in the city of Casselberry.