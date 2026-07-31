Ottawa adds just over $4M in funding for Tumbler Ridge, B.C., after mass shooting
The federal government is providing more than $4 million in funding to support people affected by the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in February.
A statement from Public Safety Canada says part of the funds will go to priorities identified by the community, while up to $2.5 million will go to the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by the shooting that left eight victims dead.
The department says another $500,000 is going to the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety to help increase capacity for delivering victims services and improve preparedness for responding to such large-scale incidents.
Shift BC, a program led by the provincial government, will receive a further $1.15 million from the federal government to support local service providers and families working together to prevent violence connected to hate and extremism.
The 18-year-old shooter in Tumbler Ridge, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed her mother and brother in their home before going to the local secondary school, where she fatally shot five children and an educational assistant before killing herself.
The statement from Ottawa on Friday says the government stands with the community and remains committed to working with the province and local authorities to ensure support is available for those who need it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.
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