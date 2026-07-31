Ottawa adds just over $4M in funding for Tumbler Ridge, B.C., after mass shooting

Ottawa adds funding for Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Ottawa adds funding for Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
A couple embrace in front of a memorial to honour the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The federal government is providing more than $4 million in funding to support people affected by the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in February.

A statement from Public Safety Canada says part of the funds will go to priorities identified by the community, while up to $2.5 million will go to the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by the shooting that left eight victims dead. 

The department says another $500,000 is going to the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety to help increase capacity for delivering victims services and improve preparedness for responding to such large-scale incidents. 

Shift BC, a program led by the provincial government, will receive a further $1.15 million from the federal government to support local service providers and families working together to prevent violence connected to hate and extremism.

The 18-year-old shooter in Tumbler Ridge, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed her mother and brother in their home before going to the local secondary school, where she fatally shot five children and an educational assistant before killing herself.

The statement from Ottawa on Friday says the government stands with the community and remains committed to working with the province and local authorities to ensure support is available for those who need it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada

It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.

Government of Canada is hiring in these cities for jobs that pay over $100,000

You can travel in Canada and internationally for work.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've done at least 7 of these 11 stunning road trips

How many have you done? 🚗

WestJet flight attendants' union serves airline 72-hour strike notice

WestJet union serves 72-hour strike notice

If I were moving to Toronto these are the only 3 neighbourhoods I would consider living in

Take it from a local...

If you're visiting Toronto, skip these 7 popular spots (and go to my hidden gems instead)

Planning a trip?

Body of 11-year-old Calgary boy missing for two weeks found in water pipe

Missing 11-year-old Calgary boy found dead in pipe

I'm an Ottawa local and these are my 11 hidden gem spots in the city

I might be exposing Ottawa's best-kept secrets... 👀

Northern lights are forecast to be visible almost everywhere in Canada this weekend

Some places could see a "more intense" aurora.