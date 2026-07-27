Ottawa lends Millar Western Lumber $100M to cope with tariff impacts

Ottawa lends lumber company $100M in tariff relief
Ottawa lends lumber company $100M in tariff relief
FILE PHOTO. A worker stands near a stack of lumber at a sawmill, in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday, March 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The federal government is extending a $100-million loan to help a lumber company in Western Canada cope with tariffs and trade uncertainty.

Finance Canada says it's offering the funds to Millar Western Lumber Products, a company operating three lumber mills across Alberta and British Columbia, to help the company with near-term needs like rebuilding its log inventory.

Canada's forest sector has been hit directly by steep U.S. tariffs but Finance Canada also says the domestic softwood lumber industry is struggling under the weight of global trade disputes.

Millar is primarily an exporter and employs some 420 workers and supports hundreds more through maintenance and consulting work.

Ottawa says the loan will help the company protect those jobs and adapt to changing market conditions.

Millar is one of just a handful of companies which have received money through Ottawa's Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility — a $10-billion fund that's also helping Ontario's Algoma Steel retool its products away from customers in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's warmest beach is near Toronto with silky white sand shores and shallow waters

It's a mini summer paradise.

Ontario's best park has 10 km of velvety sand beaches and an elevated boardwalk trail

It's a dreamy spot for a beach day.

This Ontario town with over 50 sapphire lakes is one of North America's 10 most peaceful spots

It's a magical summer escape.

Ontario has a mini Arizona just 1 hr from Toronto with vibrant red rocks and a boardwalk trail

No flight required.

I ranked some of Costco's most popular bakery items — 2 of them are not worth the hype

Croissants and muffins and cookies, oh my!

​9 of the biggest takeaways I have after moving from Canada to the USA​

Buckle up!🇨🇦🇺🇸

This beautiful Ontario town has storybook streets and 3 stunning beaches with silky sand shores

It has "summer getaway" written all over it.

I compared chicken burgers from A&W, McDonald's, and Wendy's — one is miles ahead

Who doesn't love a great chicken burger?

Canada has a colour-changing lake with stunning turquoise water that looks like the Maldives

It's like a slice of the tropics — no passport required. 🌴