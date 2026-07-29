Ottawa supports ousting ICC prosecutor Karim Khan but won't say how it voted

Ottawa supports ousting ICC head Karim Khan
Ottawa supports ousting ICC head Karim Khan
International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan speaks at a press conference during his first official visit to Canada on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Friday, May 5, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Ottawa says it supports the decision by International Criminal Court members to oust prosecutor Karim Khan, but won't say whether Canada voted.

Global Affairs Canada says it supports the outcome of last Friday's vote, in which 82 of the global court's 125 voting members opted to oust Khan, who rejects allegations of sexual harassment.

The Israeli government has claimed that Khan sought to rush an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes, to distract from Khan's allegations, which officials have denied.

International law experts such as Kenneth Roth have said the warrant remains in place and was issued through an independent process involving multiple officials.

The Netherlands and France have said they voted in support of ousting Khan in the vote, which was conducted under secret ballot.

When asked whether Canada voted in support or against removing Khan, Global Affairs Canada said it "supports the outcome" in a statement that didn't confirm whether or not Ottawa had cast a ballot.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

Federal government launches expanded online passport renewal service

Ottawa expands online passport renewal

15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)

Ditch the brands and save money!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

8 things I don't miss about living in Ontario, since I moved away

Sorry to all my friends back home!

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree

Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

'Everything is gone' in images showing wildfire damage outside Clinton, B.C.

B.C. fire leaves scorched vehicles, trees, metal

B.C. mother sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for death of 18-month-old

B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler

This train from Ottawa takes you to a beautiful lakeside gem that feels like a slice of Europe

No driving required. 🚊