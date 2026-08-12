Global Affairs tight-lipped on fate of Canadian men being held in Iraq
Global Affairs Canada is refusing to say whether Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand discussed the repatriation of Canadian men imprisoned in Iraq when she spoke recently with her Iraqi counterpart.
In an emailed response to questions, department spokesperson Aditee Kissoon says the federal government continues to assess developments related to Canadian citizens detained in Iraq.
Kissoon says no further information can be disclosed due to privacy and operational security considerations.
Foreign nationals were held in detention centres in Syria for years by Kurdish forces that wrested back the strife-torn region from the militant group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
Prisoners from various countries, including Canada, were moved to Iraq earlier this year.
Anand spoke by phone July 31 with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and respective summaries of the call issued by each country make no mention of Canadian detainees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.