7 Adventures Near Ottawa That Will Make This Winter One For The Books
This place is ready to stoke your adventurous spirit.
When you're itching for some adventure, there's nothing better than a spontaneous getaway. And if you're looking for an easy way to plan your much-needed trip, the Outaouais should be on your list.
Not only is it the dreamiest destination for a winter escape, but this underrated gem is just across the river from Ottawa.
Dog sledding, fat biking and sleeping under the stars are just some of the things you can experience when you switch to Outaouais mode.
Here are seven ways to get out and play in Ottawa’s backyard.
Take in the night sky
Discover 13 kilometres of marked trails for winter hiking and snowshoeing at Parc régional du Mont Morissette. Not only will you be treated to breathtaking views along the way, but you'll also find an 18-metre-high observation tower at the summit.
It's the perfect place to take in the night sky (and maybe even see the aurora borealis). Just remember to bring a headlamp if you're exploring later in the day.
If you like the idea of enjoying the stars from the comfort of your bed, book two nights at Dômes Outaouais. These see-through hemispheres are perched on the mountainside and allow you to take in the sparkling view all night long.Outaouais Tourism has put together a list of the best places to go stargazing throughout the region. When you're staring at the star-filled sky in the middle of nature, you will find it hard to believe you're still so close to Ottawa.
Sleep in the heart of nature
If you want to truly immerse yourself in the season, a night in a micro-chalet at Camping Insolite CarpeDiem will do the trick. You'll be nestled in a snowy oasis.
Are you looking for a luxurious stay? You can book another cute micro-chalet at Terre & Neige. While you soak in the wood-fired hot tub, a meal box made with local and sustainable ingredients will be delivered right to your door.For a dream getaway that’s all about serenity, consider booking at Chalets Prunella. Tucked away in 75 acres of forest, their sleek cabins have cedar hot tubs and massive windows from which you can spy curious wildlife exploring in the snow.
Hike or ski through a winter wonderland
As the largest park in the area, Gatineau Park is a must-see. The conservation park offers over 361 square kilometres of wintry vibes.
Bring some hot cocoa and explore the park's whimsical walking trails that range from easy to difficult. You can even bring your furry friend (just make sure they stay on a leash).
If you want to do more than get some steps in, you can purchase a daily pass to access the park's cross-country ski trails. It's one of the largest networks of trails on the continent.
Challenge yourself with a new winter sport
Courtesy of Le Harfang Fat Bike & Snowshoes
Ever heard of hok skiing? It's best described as a combination of snowshoeing and back-country skiing, and you can try it at Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon.
Winter-sport newbies don't have to be nervous — it's even easier than traditional snowshoeing, apparently.
The 800-acre forest boasts 17 different trails for hiking, fat biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Or you can go for a classic and cruise down some snowy hills in a sled or a tube.
If you want to tap into Canada’s roots, you can visit Kenauk Nature for some ice fishing. Maybe you'll score some trout to cook up fireside later.
Finally, folks looking for a solid adrenaline rush can go for a heart-pumping ride on a fat bike at Le Harfang Fat Bike & Snowshoes.
Check something unique off your bucket list
Live out one of your wildest dreams by hitching a ride on a dog sled. Gatineau Sled Dogs offers you this magical experience along with some precious time afterwards to connect with the dogs, learn from their experienced guides and take some photos.
Outaouais Tourism has also compiled a list of some of the places that let you be a musher for a day.
If you're ready to conquer your fear of heights, head over to an exhilarating aerial park at Arbraska Laflèche. They've got zip lines, bridges, swings and nets for you to play around on.
While the treetop views of the forest and lake are unbeatable, there are also plenty of underground adventures to be had there. In fact, Arbraska Laflèche is where you'll find the largest visited cave in the Canadian Shield.
Become one with a frozen forest
You'll feel like you're in a fairytale at Eco-Odyssée Nature Park as you skate through a whimsical maze nestled right in the forest. This frozen marsh labyrinth spans 6 kilometres and is only a half-hour drive from Gatineau.
Add some magic to your night by immersing yourself in the frozen woods at Base de Plein Air Air-Eau-Bois. You can't help but feel connected to nature in their furnished, clear domes set among the rocky hills of Réservoir Poisson Blanc.
Bust out your snowshoes
While Nakkertok Nordique is a huge cross-country ski destination, they also have 24 trails specifically for snowshoeing. Check out their map to find their dog-friendly loop and more challenging paths. Plus, it's only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa.Gatineau Park is another great spot to bring your snowshoes. They've got nearly 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails ranging from easy to very difficult.
While exploring any new place is an adventure in itself, the Outaouais is an ideal location for those looking to get out of the city and create some unforgettable memories this winter.
It's amazing that you can have such far-out fun without actually going that far. Take a break from the city and activate your Outaouais mode. It's time to go outside and play.
