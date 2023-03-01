7 Things That Come Included When You Move Into This Trendy Ottawa Apartment Building (PHOTOS)
You can save over $3,300 a year, plus you get new furniture!
For students and young professionals wanting to live in Ottawa, the struggle is real to find somewhere affordable in a place where prices seem to go nowhere but up (18% in 2022 alone!).
At times like these, it pays off to be smart about your housing options. One of the best things you can do is look for places that come with any kind of living cost included.
In Ottawa, there are three buildings that could very well offer the biggest range of included amenities in the city — furniture, gym, cleaning, bills and more — and they're welcoming new residents now.
Whether it's in the vibrant downtown core at Envie Rideau or among the artsy vibes at Little Italy I or Little Italy II, Envie's buildings are thoughtfully designed with everything you could possibly need under one roof.
To give you an idea of what "all-inclusive" really means, here are seven things you don't have to stress about when you move into an Envie suite.
Furniture & appliances
At Envie, you don’t have to put your mattress on the floor until you get your bed frame. As soon as you move in, you get a fully-furnished suite to live in, and they mean "fully."
Whether you're in a shared room, a shared suite or living solo, you'll get a space decked out with modern furniture, a flat-screen TV and all the appliances you need to settle right in — including a toaster, kettle, dishware and cutlery.
Washer & dryer
Even the ritziest apartments will still demand you drag your laundry to the basement and pay money (who carries loonies around anymore?) just to use the same clunky machines as everyone else in your building.
At Envie, you get your very own washer and dryer right in your suite. Life's just better when you no longer have to run to the corner store for coins in an old Halloween costume because you ran out of clean clothes.
Hydro, water, gas & WiFi
Envie residents never have to open an envelope or email to discover they totally blew their heating bill that month — or WiFi, water or gas.
All your bills are included when you live at Envie, which is not only good for staying within your budget, but it also saves you the hassle of connecting and signing up for all those services.
Plus, having no nasty surprise bills can help you keep more of your money for a rainy day or exciting future purchase.
Gym & amenity spaces
Two things get in the way of a good gym routine: distance and cost. At Envie, the fitness centre is just a few steps away and all the equipment is available to you whenever you want it with no extra fees. None. Zip. Nada.
Whether you want to smash out a quick treadmill run with a great view of the city or work on your 1RM at the squat racks, you'll find what you need to get that body moving.
Envie's amenity spaces let you save more on entertainment, too. With their impressive penthouse lounges and fully equipped entertaining kitchens, you can invite your friends over for dinner parties and special events instead of renting out a pricey room in a restaurant.
Cleaning
The last thing anyone wants to do after a long day is clean. A spick-and-span space is super relaxing and makes your precious downtime more enjoyable.
To help you spend your energy on the things that matter to you, Envie takes care of cleaning the common areas in your suite once a month, including the kitchen and living room.
Knowing that your place won't go longer than a couple of weeks without a refresh is a relief, especially when you have so much to explore and do in Ottawa.
Socializing
@enviesuites | Instagram, @enviesuites | Instagram
When you move into any Envie building, you get to join a thriving community and hang out in the great common areas like Rideau's rooftop terrace and Little Italy's penthouse lounge.
Plus, you can join group activities like painting, movie nights, fitness activities, yoga, sporting events, pool tournaments and gallery outings. You also have the opportunity to participate in cool seminars like resume building and professional headshot sessions.
And if you arrive at Envie with no one to share a suite with, you can hit up their roommate matching program. They'll help you find your ideal house buddy in no time.
Location
Arguably the biggest factor that impacts how much you'll have to pay in rent when you move to Ottawa, or anywhere, is location. The best spots cost extra, and that's just how it goes.
When you move into an Envie suite, you not only benefit from all the included amenities but also the fact that you'll be living in some of the best spots the city has to offer.
Envie Rideau is located just minutes away from the picturesque Rideau Canal, the Rideau Centre and Ottawa's lively Byward Market while the Little Italy buildings are in — you guessed it — the vibrant foodie paradise that is Little Italy.
Residents can also win prizes with Envie's regular giveaways and contests. And, through its lifestyle perks program, you can score deals at nearby grocery stores and restaurants.
When you add it all up, Envie's's included amenities can save you some serious coin — about $50 for hydro, $75 for WiFi, $50 for heat, $40 for water and around $60 for the gym every month, according to Envie's estimations. That's a savings of $3,300 a year!
Plus, you don't have to worry about the cost of buying furniture. Your Envie suite will include everything you need, from a comfy bed to cutlery.
And for the things money can't buy — that weight off your shoulders, a built-in community and a no-worries lifestyle — it's priceless.
Check out Envie's website to learn more about Envie Rideau and Envie Little Italy, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.