Ottawa
fall activities in ottawa

8​ Fall Activities Around Ottawa Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Have fun without going broke!

8​ Fall Activities Around Ottawa Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less
@riley.kein | Instagram, @christiebouquet | Instagram

There is no need to break the bank to have fun. Here are eight fall activities around Ottawa where you have an incredible time for $30 or less.

From creepy haunted attractions to adorable pumpkin patches, there are tons of spots you'll want to visit for yourself. Or, for a super budget-friendly afternoon, you can ride a free shuttle bus to some of the most breathtaking hiking trails in the area.

Here is everything you'll want to try before winter arrives:

Celebrate Pumpkinfest


Price: $14.95+ per person (pumpkins sold separately)

When: September 19 – October 31

Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Proulx Farm's pumpkin festival, you'll be able to see cute farm animals, go on a wagon ride, explore the corn mazes and see the pumpkin patch.

Website

Climb The Parliament Hill Stairway Past Colourful Leaves

Price: Free

Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can climb up this staircase trail for a fantastic workout, and you'll get to enjoy breathtaking views of the foliage and Ottawa River.

Website

Explore A Spooky Village At Acres Of Terror

Price: $25+ per person

When: September 24 - October 31

Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are multiple bone-chilling activities to try, like the House Of Terror, Spooky Wagon Ride, and exploring a Halloween-themed village.

Website

Try To Escape A Giant Corn Maze

Price: $17 per person

When: Until October 24

Address: 63 Main St. W., Vankleek Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Ouimet Farms Adventure, they have a gigantic Disney corn maze that has a scavenger hunt inside.

Website

Visit A Pumpkin Patch

Price: Free admission (pumpkins $2.50+)

Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adorable farm has a vast assortment of pumpkins, perfect for making a jack-o-lantern.

Website

Ride The Fall Rhapsody Shuttle Bus To Gatineau Park

Price: Free

When: October 2-24 (weekends only), and Monday, October 11

Address: Supreme Court of Canada, 301 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON and various locations in Gatineau Park

Why You Need To Go: The NCC has a free shuttle bus that stops at multiple popular hiking trails within Gatineau Park.

Website

Explore The ByWard Market And See A Colossal Pumpkin

Price: Free

Address: ByWard Market, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can browse all the seasonal items for sale and see a mammoth pumpkin that weighs over 1000 pounds.

Website

Get Scared At Skreamers

Price: $20 per person

When: Until October 31

Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you still need to make plans for Halloween, this terrifying haunted experience would be perfect.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

