7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Make You Forget Monday Exists
Make the most of your time off!
There are better ways to spend your time off work than lounging on the couch all day. So here are fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will make you forget Monday exists.
From seeing a robot cat that sings to exploring newly opened greenhouses that feel like a mini trip to the jungle, there is a wide range of things to see and do.
Here are seven ideas for what to do this weekend.
Sip Wine At Buyers + Cellars' Tasting Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 327 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head here to go wine tasting with your friends to try multiple boozy beverages.
Buy A Plant At A Tropical Greenhouse
Price: Free admission
When: November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Les Serres Robert Plante Greenhouses is having the grand opening of new greenhouses that will be open all year. Inside, you'll feel like you're in a tropical oasis and can buy a new plant for your home.
Have A Robot Cat Bring You Breakfast
@mtlblog
Visit this Quebec restaurant and get served by a robot cat… 🤖🐱 #mtl #montreal #mtltiktok #quebec #quebectiktok #gatineau #mtlblog
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: 1160 Boul. Saint-Joseph #5, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: At La Buena Dejeuner, you can start your day with eggs or waffles, and your meal will be brought to your table by an adorable robot cat that meows.
Climb The Stairs Behind Parliament Hill
Price: Free
Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The staircase path provides a fantastic workout, and along the journey, you can see a marvellous view of the Ottawa River and the remaining fall foliage.
Play Games With Your Friends At Funhaven
Price: $10 for 40 credits
Address: 1050 Baxter Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are so many games to try inside Funhaven, from classic arcade games to escape rooms and the new multiplayer XD Dark Ride.
Try Axe Throwing
Price: $26.98+ per person
Address: 1580 Liverpool Ct. #8, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Bad Axe Throwing and see if you can hit the target.
Visit The Newly Opened Eldon’s Pantry
Price: 💸💸
When: Opening on November 12
Address: 415 Donald B. Munro Dr., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you miss the old location in the Glebe, you can now visit their new location in Carp, which opens on Friday, November 12.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.