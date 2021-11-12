Trending Tags

7​ Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Make You Forget Monday Exists

Make the most of your time off!

@giammmiam | Instagram, @myfavouritethings613 | Instagram

There are better ways to spend your time off work than lounging on the couch all day. So here are fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will make you forget Monday exists.

From seeing a robot cat that sings to exploring newly opened greenhouses that feel like a mini trip to the jungle, there is a wide range of things to see and do.

Here are seven ideas for what to do this weekend.

Sip Wine At Buyers + Cellars' Tasting Room

Price: 💸💸

Address: 327 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head here to go wine tasting with your friends to try multiple boozy beverages.

Website

Buy A Plant At A Tropical Greenhouse

Price: Free admission

When: November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Les Serres Robert Plante Greenhouses is having the grand opening of new greenhouses that will be open all year. Inside, you'll feel like you're in a tropical oasis and can buy a new plant for your home.

Website

Have A Robot Cat Bring You Breakfast

@mtlblog

Visit this Quebec restaurant and get served by a robot cat… 🤖🐱 #mtl #montreal #mtltiktok #quebec #quebectiktok #gatineau #mtlblog

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 1160 Boul. Saint-Joseph #5, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: At La Buena Dejeuner, you can start your day with eggs or waffles, and your meal will be brought to your table by an adorable robot cat that meows.

Website

Climb The Stairs Behind Parliament Hill

Price: Free

Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The staircase path provides a fantastic workout, and along the journey, you can see a marvellous view of the Ottawa River and the remaining fall foliage.

Website

Play Games With Your Friends At Funhaven

Price: $10 for 40 credits

Address: 1050 Baxter Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are so many games to try inside Funhaven, from classic arcade games to escape rooms and the new multiplayer XD Dark Ride.

Website

Try Axe Throwing

Price: $26.98+ per person

Address: 1580 Liverpool Ct. #8, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head to Bad Axe Throwing and see if you can hit the target.

Website

Visit The Newly Opened Eldon’s Pantry

Price: 💸💸

When: Opening on November 12

Address: 415 Donald B. Munro Dr., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you miss the old location in the Glebe, you can now visit their new location in Carp, which opens on Friday, November 12.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

6 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make It Really Count

Try Squid Game-inspired burgers and Korean-style hot dogs! 🍔

@deannawoo | Instagram, Ottawa Tourism | Facebook

If your only plans so far are moving back one hour this Sunday, we have you covered. Here are six things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make it count.

While it might seem like it was September just days ago, it's time to kick off November with a bang.

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Halloween Weekend That Don't Require A Costume

Last-minute ideas if you don't have plans. 🎃

@cannamoreorchard | Instagram, Parc Omega

Wrap up October with a bang! Here are nine things to do in Ottawa this Halloween weekend that don't require you to wear a costume.

After you've carved your pumpkin, there's more to do than watching a scary movie and treating yourself to a mountain of sweets.

7 Free Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke

You don't need to spend money to have fun!

@_ashleygagnon | Instagram, @biotyfulltraveller | Instagram

You can keep your wallet at home. If you want to save your cash, here are free things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Fall can quickly become expensive if you've splurged on too many PSL and Halloween event tickets. But if you are feeling broke, it doesn't mean you need to spend your time off work stuck at home.

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Can't Wait For Halloween

Spooky season is here! 👻

@tanyakirnishni | Instagram, @s.halford | Instagram

Still unsure what to do this Saturday? Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you can't wait for Halloween.

There is so much more to do than just drinking a PSL and going on another hike to see the colourful leaves. There's no need to wait until October 31; you can already have a ghoulishly good time at these not-to-miss events.

