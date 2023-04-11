Chatime Is Opening Two New Locations In Ottawa & Offering Free Samples To Celebrate
A food truck, giveaway, special deals and more!
Calling all bubble tea lovers! Canada's favourite bubble tea shop, Chatime, is shaking things up with not one, but two new locations opening in the city. In celebration of Chatime's expansion and National Bubble Tea Month, you can get some pretty sweet treats.
With over 100 locations across the country, Chatime has established itself as the go-to destination for bubble tea lovers. Since the first Ottawa location opened in 2017, the brand has served over 2 million cups of delicious bubble tea. The locally operated stores have a commitment to providing the highest quality ingredients.
"We can’t wait to share our passion for bubble tea with you and provide a refreshing and enjoyable experience that will leave you craving for more! " the new franchisees at Chatime Fallingbrook & Somerset said.
Join the grand opening celebrations on April 14 to 16 at the Somerset and Fallingbrook locations, and enjoy BOGO deals and a chance to win vouchers to redeem on your next visit! But the fun doesn't stop there. To celebrate National Bubble Tea Month, Chatime's food truck will be serving up free samples on April 12 and 13 in the Somerset and Fallingbrook areas. Plus, Chatime Societea Reward members can enter an exclusive giveaway for a chance to win a $200 Chatime gift card! All you have to do is scan your membership on your app upon purchase to enter.
Chatime Ottawa Two New Locations
Deals: Free bubble tea samples, BOGO, Spin to Win and more!
When: April 14 to 16, 2023
Addresses: 695 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON & 1675 10th Line Rd, Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grab your squad, head to the grand opening celebrations, and sip your way to happiness with Chatime! Stay tuned to their Instagram page for more updates and details. Cheers to endless sipping and fun times ahead!