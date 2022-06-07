Ottawa Woman Will Put Her Little Library On A 'Moveable Stand' After Someone Complained
The City says she'll have to take it down at certain times.
An Ottawa woman says she will be picking up her little library and putting it on a moveable stand after someone complained to By-law Services this month.
Wendy Chaytor was taken aback when she learned someone called Ottawa By-law and Regulatory Services about the little library that she and her partner built.
It stood about four feet from the road on her Stittsville property. It was far enough to be out of the way of cars but close enough so neighbours didn't walk far onto her property, Chaytor thought.
"All the neighbours that we've spoken to all seem to love the library and many of them have used it," Chaytor tells Narcity.
The library hosts a wide selection of books, from 1001 Cool Jokes by Glen Singleton to Tom Clancy's Line of Sight. One day, a neighbour told her that a FedEx driver used a book while they were making a delivery.
But on May 25, Chaytor was issued a notice of violation from the City of Ottawa By-law and Regulatory Services, which said she had to move her library in 12 days' time.
The notice shows Chaytor's library was inspected on May 10 shortly after 9 a.m., and that her library was found to encumber or damage a highway by animals, vehicles, or other means.
Ottawa By-law Services say they received a call on May 9 about the library.
"The Use and Care of Roads By-law prohibits individuals from encumbering a highway by any means," said Roger Chapman, Director of By-law and Regulatory Services in an email statement. "This includes erecting a library, leaving sporting equipment (basketball and hockey nets), or building raised gardens on the City right-of-way (the portion of City-owned land at the end of one’s property)."
The original notice said that the City's road allowance is 14 feet from the curb, making Chaytor's little library about 10 feet too close to the street.
"Please move the library box back so that it is more than (14 feet) from the curb edge and so that it is no longer on the City of Ottawa inner boulevard by June 6."
The library on Amethyst Crescent was put up in August of last year, during a period of lockdowns. Chaytor estimates the library can hold about 30 books.
"We thought it'd be a wonderful thing to add to our community and encourage people to read and share our love of books," Chaytor tells Narcity. "It stood up all winter. We kept it clean and cleared the snow and it didn't have any problems."
Chaytor says the library was secure enough to withstand Ontario's derecho storm that caused severe damage throughout Ottawa and left about 180,000 hydro users without power.
"It was a little bit of a surprise that someone had taken exception to it. We're kind of hoping that whoever had a problem would have just come and spoken to us. It's a sad state when the neighbours can't speak with neighbours."
Working on 'a moveable stand' solution for Ottawa's little libraries
Chaytor's library relocated to her front porch.Wendy Chaytor
Since Chaytor was given the notice, she and her partner moved the library to her front porch. However, she says, that as she suspected, fewer people are taking books.
Chaytor's little library is not the only one in her neighbourhood. She says she routinely passes at least three other libraries within a 20-minute walk of hers. Some are in backyards and others don't appear to be 14 feet from the curb, she says.
"It seems, generally, the ones that I have seen are closer to the road because it's easy for people to access them. The current state of people's minds these days (is that) if they have to go onto a property, they feel like they're trespassing, and I think a lot of people would be hesitant to use one if they're too far back."
Chaytor is hoping the incident doesn't discourage others from putting up little libraries. She says she hopes an easy path is paved for people so they don't receive a similar letter from By-law Services.
But there seems to be a light at the end of Chaytor's lawn. "With luck our library will be back in business soon," she says.
On June 6, Chaytor received a call from the councillor representing Stittsville, Glen Gower, who notified her that he is working with By-law Services to find a solution.
\u201cJust had a call with by-law about that little library on Amethyst Street in #Stittsville, and we are working out a solution. \ud83d\udc4d\u201d— Glen Gower (@Glen Gower) 1654524434
By-law and Regulatory Services says it has closed the investigation. It added that Chaytor's library would need an encroachment permit, that the library would need to be free-standing, and that the structure would need to be moved mid-November and mid-April so as not to interfere with winter operations.
Later in the day, Chaytor says Bylaw told her that she will be able to put the library on a stand, and that it will apply throughout the City.
"I will be able to apply for a permit which will allow me to put our library on a movable stand and return it to its original position towards the end of our property!"
Moving forward, Chaytor says she is eager to put the library back up in line with City recommendations. She also hopes she hears from the neighbour who called By-law so she can know what the complaint was. Regardless, she says it's been heartening to receive support from her neighbours who say they would put up libraries too.
"It's been heartwarming to hear how far and wide or the knowledge of our library has gone."