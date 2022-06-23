NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Tom Green Has Been Pulling Pranks In Ottawa & Brought His Dog Charlie To A Redblacks Game

He ate a head of lettuce in the middle of the ByWard Market.

Ottawa News Reporter
Tom Green has been pulling pranks around Ottawa lately, and he brought his dog, Charlie, to a Redblacks football game on Friday.

"Two guys and a dog walk into a football game," tweeted Nic Sulsky, CCO with sports betting company, PointsBet. "Goood times last night Nic!," Green responded in a tweet on June 18. "Charley and I had fun!!! Go Red Blacks!

Green was spotted, with much longer hair than he's typically known for and a full beard. He sported a Redblacks jersey for the June 17 game. Dog Charlie even accompanied the star on the big screen at the game.

But Green has been pulling some unique pranks on the streets of Ottawa, in addition to performing at Ottawa's Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club. He's shared antics on YouTube, like eating lettuce on a street corner in the ByWard Market.

He's filmed himself walking down Bank Street, which is where he says he "pretty much grew up" and filmed The Tom Green Show. He's even dubbed Shawarma King on Bank Street as the best spot to get the middle eastern food in the city.

According to Green's YouTube videos, he moved back to Canada in the spring of last year after spending 20 years in the U.S., most often in L.A. The Canadian is returning home. Green's hometown is in Pembroke, Ontario, which is about a one-and-a-half-hour drive west of Ottawa.

"I have decided to put down roots in my home and native land of Canada," he wrote in a video description. "I will still be travelling around in my van and filming lots more stuff for you guys."

But Green will be back in Ottawa soon. He has an upcoming Yuk Yuk's show in Ottawa on July 2. Maybe you'll spot him and Charlie sometime!

