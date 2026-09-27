Prince Owusu's late brace lifts CF Montreal to 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati
Prince Owusu scored the go-ahead and insurance goals in a three-minute span as a depleted CF Montreal side secured a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.
In the 72nd minute, Owusu won a penalty — which he dispatched into the bottom-left corner — after pressing Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano and forcing a foul.
Three minutes later, the Ghanaian international took advantage of a defensive miscommunication in the Cincinnati penalty area to impose himself and bag his brace.
Daniel Rios’ scored the opener as Montreal (6-15-6) secured its first Major League Soccer win in seven games.
Tom Barlow scored Cincinnati’s (8-9-9) lone goal.
With nine players called up for international duty and MLS denying a request to reschedule the game, Montreal was left with only three outfield substitutes. The situation worsened when Brayan Ceballos was injured less than ten minutes in, with no defenders on the bench.
The change saw Fabian Herbers come into the midfield, providing a more offensive structure to the team. It worked in Montreal's favour as it controlled more of the ball in advanced positions and opened the scoring in the 25th minute.
After Dawid Bugaj’s cross was poorly cleared, the second ball fell to Rios, who dispatched a volley into the bottom right corner and overpowered Celentano.
Cincinnati responded with pressure, taking control over the game. The visitors' best chance came just ten minutes after conceding when Evander was left alone in front of the goal but uncharacteristically sent the ball skyward.
Rios came within inches of doubling Montreal’s lead right before the break on the counter but could not get on the first-time shot from Owusu’s cross on target.
Cincinnati redoubled their efforts in the second half and pinned Montreal back in their half in search of an equalizer. In the 64th minute, the pressure paid off. After being left unmarked in the penalty area, Gerardo Valenzuela found Barlow at the back post for a tap-in.
UP NEXT
Montreal: Will play the second Canadian Classique of the season, facing Toronto FC on the road on Oct. 10.
Cincinnati: Will travel to face Atlanta United on Oct. 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
By Elias Grigoriadis | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.