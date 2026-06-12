Canada earns first ever World Cup point after 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada, Bosnia play to 1-1 draw at World Cup
Canada, Bosnia play to 1-1 draw at World Cup
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates his goal during second half group B World Cup soccer action against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Writer

Canada is kicking off the FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Jovo Lukic scored in the 21st minute for Bosnia but Cyle Larin tied it in the 78th minute for Canada.

It's the first time that Canada has earned a point at the tournament.

Canada was 0-3 in its World Cup debut in 1986 and 0-3 again in its return four years ago.

This is the first time that Canada is hosting men's World Cup games. The United States and Mexico are co-hosts.

Canada will now head out to Vancouver for group-play games against Qatar and Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

By Gregory Strong | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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