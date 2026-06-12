Canada earns first ever World Cup point after 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina
Canada, Bosnia play to 1-1 draw at World Cup
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Writer
Jun 12, 2026, 5:01 PM
Canada is kicking off the FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Jovo Lukic scored in the 21st minute for Bosnia but Cyle Larin tied it in the 78th minute for Canada.
It's the first time that Canada has earned a point at the tournament.
Canada was 0-3 in its World Cup debut in 1986 and 0-3 again in its return four years ago.
This is the first time that Canada is hosting men's World Cup games. The United States and Mexico are co-hosts.
Canada will now head out to Vancouver for group-play games against Qatar and Switzerland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.
By Gregory Strong | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.