halloween in ottawa

Parc Omega's Illuminated Trail Has A New Look & Leads You Through A Haunted Forest

The twinkling lights will move all around you.✨

Parc Omega’s Illuminated Trail Has A New Look & Leads You Through A Haunted Forest
Parc Omega

If you still don't have plans for the Halloween weekend, you can visit this illuminated trail near Ottawa.

Parc Omega By Night has a new spooky look, and you'll be able to see it for yourself on October 29 and 30.

Parc Omega

From 6 p.m., you can explore the path through the forest, which has been transformed with new surprises like Halloween-coloured lights and creepy sound effects.

Then, you can take a seat next to the cozy fire and listen to musicians, try the new special menu at OmegaBon, or you can look for the costumed staff who will be handing out bags of candies.

Tickets for the event are $17.50 per adult, and everyone is welcome to arrive in costume.

Parc Omega By Night

Price: $17.50 per person

When: October 29-30

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can also see their new fluffy silver foxes!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

