Paul Rudd Once Tried To Get His Own 'Friends' Spin-Off But No One From The Show Was Into It
"I thought it'd just be about me, called Friend," Rudd told Conan O'Brien.
If you've already binged the Friends reunion special eight or nine times and you're desperate for more content, you might be devastated to hear that, in another universe, you might've been watching a spin-off starring Paul Rudd.
Rudd, who of course played Phoebe's partner and husband Mike Hannigan, told Conan back in February 2004 (shortly before the series finale) that he'd pitched his own series but he got rejected.
Team Coco | YouTube
"I thought it'd just be about me and called Friend," Rudd said to laughs. "In the beginning in the fountain by myself, twirling the old umbrella!"
"They didn't go for it?" Conan asked.
"I mentioned it to them and they said — they didn't say anything, actually," Rudd admitted.
Obviously, Rudd didn't do too badly without the show, going from starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to getting his own TV show, Living With Yourself, in which he plays two people, not just one.