Paul Rudd Once Tried To Get His Own 'Friends' Spin-Off But No One From The Show Was Into It

"I thought it'd just be about me, called Friend," Rudd told Conan O'Brien.

Team Coco | YouTube

If you've already binged the Friends reunion special eight or nine times and you're desperate for more content, you might be devastated to hear that, in another universe, you might've been watching a spin-off starring Paul Rudd.

Rudd, who of course played Phoebe's partner and husband Mike Hannigan, told Conan back in February 2004 (shortly before the series finale) that he'd pitched his own series but he got rejected.

Team Coco | YouTube

"I thought it'd just be about me and called Friend," Rudd said to laughs. "In the beginning in the fountain by myself, twirling the old umbrella!"

"They didn't go for it?" Conan asked.

"I mentioned it to them and they said — they didn't say anything, actually," Rudd admitted.

Obviously, Rudd didn't do too badly without the show, going from starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to getting his own TV show, Living With Yourself, in which he plays two people, not just one.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

