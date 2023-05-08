Penticton BC Is The Perfect Car-Free Summer Escape & Here Are 7 Activities To Prove It
The perfect sunny destination to explore by foot, pedal or paddle.
Now that the sun and warm weather are here, it's time to get a head start on the vacay plans you've been dreaming of all winter.
Featuring rolling vineyards, sparkling lakes, golden beaches and vast mountain ranges, Penticton is a shining star in BC's South Okanagan Valley. Plus, getting around is super easy if you don't have (or want to bring) a car.
The South Okanagan city is reached by direct flight from Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. And, once you're there, you can easily explore by foot, pedal or paddle.
Free from the stress of fumes, parking problems and gas money, Penticton gives you the chance to truly get away from it all — with plenty of incredible options for places to stay.
For inspiration on what to do on your fuel-free (almost) escape, check out these seven must-do activities.
Bike the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail
Address: Easily accessible from Vancouver Ave., Penticton, BC. Turn down Vancouver Place, and you'll see the KVR trailhead on the right-hand side at the end of the street.
Why You Need To Go: Once a railway, this 660-kilometre trail takes you by breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake and the city's flourishing vineyards and orchards on the portion from Penticton to Naramata.
The trail is great for both novice and leisure riders of all ages. If you don't have a bike of your own, pop by Freedom The Bike Shop, Hoodoo Adventures or Penticton E-Kruise for great deals on standard and electric bike rentals.
Enjoy some winery stops along the way or a cold, crisp beer at Abandoned Rail Brewing.
Float along the Penticton Channel
Address: 215 Riverside Dr., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you rent a tube or bring your own (the whackier, the better), soaking up some rays while the current carries you away is considered a must when in Penticton.
You'll start this 7-kilometre channel float at Coyote Cruises and slowly drift from Okanagan Lake down to Skaha Lake. It takes about three hours from start to finish.
Should hunger strike during your lazy voyage, there's a mid-way stop at Green Mountain Road.
Chow down on fresh eats at The Hooded Merganser
Address: 21 Lakeshore Dr. W., Penticton, BC (located at the Penticton Lakeside Resort)
Why You Need To Go: Penticton is a foodie's paradise and you can tell at The Hooded Merganser. Perched on top of Okanagan Lake, this gourmet restaurant offers every table a panoramic view of the water and mountains alongside a delicious feed.
Every dish is made from fresh ingredients harvested from the restaurant’s own Valley View Farm. Plus, the restaurant is just a few minutes walk from downtown making it perfect for your fuel-free escape.
For more local must-eats, check out Visit Penticton's Daily Special culinary itineraries.
Discover delicious wines at TIME Family of Wines
Address: 361 Martin St., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: A good foodie trip is only made better with a perfectly paired glass (or two) of wine.
Pop into the newly revitalized space at OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar from TIME Family of Wines for a glass of wine or wine tasting, a bite to eat and live entertainment from local performers.
Fun fact: The winery is built within a historic movie theatre. Peek through the dividing windows between the restaurant and production area to catch a glimpse of the winemaking process.
Tour the exhibits at the Penticton Art Gallery
Address: 199 Marina Way, Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: Penticton's diverse history is brought to life by the region's professional and aspiring artists at the Penticton Art Gallery. You can participate in interactive exhibits, workshops and even the annual auction. Art lovers of all ages are welcome.
Plus, it's a quick and easy stroll to plenty of nearby cafés and restaurants for a tasty bite to eat.
Shop local goodies at the Downtown Penticton Community Market
Address: 200/300 Block of Main St., Front St., & Backstreet Boul., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: At the must-visit Penticton Downtown Community Market, you can shop for handmade clothing and jewellery, collectibles, antiques and — of course — food.
You’ll also enjoy live music and entertainment that create a fantastic downtown vibe for your Saturday morning.
There are over 50 vendors at the neighbouring Penticton Farmers’ Market in the 100 block of Main Street to check out for fresh fruits and veggies, eggs, honey, sweet and savoury treats, fruit preserves and handcrafted knickknacks.
Make a splash at Skaha Lake
Address: 3895 Lakeside Rd., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whatever you need to enjoy the spray of the freshwater lake — paddling, sailing, wakeboarding or kiteboarding — Skaha has it.
Nearby Skaha Lake Park is a gorgeous spot to spend the day too, with lots of trees to keep you cool and grassy areas to spread out on while taking in the stunning lakeside view.
You can also enjoy a game on their basketball, tennis and sand volleyball courts, or bring the whole family for the kids to enjoy Discovery Park or the splash pad.
Whether you're looking for an action-packed trip to appease your inner adrenaline-lover or a leisurely weekend getaway, Penticton has an adventure for you – and you don't need a car to get there.
Penticton is proud of its efforts to promote sustainability to locals and visitors. Not only is the city full of awesome, outdoorsy activities, but you can do them all "fuel free…almost."
To learn more about all the fuel-free things to do in Penticton, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.