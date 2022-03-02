One Of Arizona's Best Hikes Takes You Down A Slot Canyon Into A Dreamy River
Calling all adventure-lovers, this is the perfect hike for you. Cathedral Wash Trail is one of the best hikes in Arizona — you'll be surrounded by giant rock faces on this one-of-a-kind journey that ends at the Colorado River.
You'll find this hidden pathway inside Glen Canyon, in the Marble Canyon section. You'll have to ''descend into the rocky wash, travel through the Kaibab Limestone and Toroweap Formations of the Grand Canyon Group'' to get to the water, according to the National Park Service.
There is a $15 fee to enter the Glen Canyon Recreational Area (or $30 by vehicle), giving you access to the trailhead.
The trail is about 3 miles roundtrip from the Lees Ferry area and is rated as moderate for portions of the slot canyon.
It's recommended to bring plenty of water (at least 4L per person), closed-toe shoes with a good grip, and complete this hike with a partner.
NPS also reports that you can see various formations and fossils along this scenic path.
Next up we recommend hitting this Arizona hike with clear blue water.
Cathedral Wash Trail
Price: $15
Address: Lees Ferry Road, Marble Canyon, AZ
Why You Need To Go: This hike takes you down a slot canyon into the dreamy Colorado River.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 1, 2020.