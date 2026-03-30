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Pizza Hut just dropped a survival guide if you're busted 'bandwagoning' during the playoffs

Do you only pay attention to hockey once a year?

Pizza Hut boxes open on a coffee table with napkins, wings and dip.

Pizza Hut is perfect for game night.

Courtesy of Leo Toronto
Editor, Studio

There's something about playoff hockey that turns every living room into a full‑blown watch party. Whether you know every stat or you’re picking a team five minutes before puck drop, everyone's welcome — especially if pizza is involved.

And if you've ever jumped on a team's bandwagon come playoff time, you're definitely not alone.

According to a national survey by Pizza Hut Canada, nearly two‑thirds of English-speaking Canadians (65%) say they've considered themselves a "bandwagon hockey fan" at some point. And anyway, playoffs just hit different.

To help those fans feel right at home on game night, Pizza Hut has launched the Bandwagon Hockey Coach — a short‑form podcast on Spotify serving up bite‑sized Hockey 101 lessons for anyone who needs a quick refresher (or a crash course).

The podcast breaks down must-know rules, terms, and moments in a fun, easy-to-follow way — no hockey encyclopedia required. It also taps into the biggest playoff storylines die-hard fans are already buzzing about, so even total newcomers can keep up with what's happening both on and off the ice.

Of course, no playoff watch party is complete without pizza.

Courtesy of Leo Toronto

This hockey season, Pizza Hut is making game nights even easier with a lineup of crowd‑ready meals designed to feed groups of all sizes, including the Game Night Meal, Triple Treat Box, Triple Pizza Box and more.

Whether you're a lifelong hockey fan or a self-proclaimed bandwagon jumper, you can savour every moment of playoff season with Pizza Hut in hand and the Bandwagon Hockey Coach in your ear.

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