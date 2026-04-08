Pizza Hut Canada's pitching a pizza crust stuffed with hot dogs and it's kind of genius
Gameday food just got an upgrade.⚾🍕
For baseball fans, that first hot dog of the season is such an iconic experience that eating pizza instead can feel like you're breaking the rules.
Instead of forcing you to choose, Pizza Hut has gone all-in with a new menu item that's over the top in the best way — and it's only here for a limited time, making it all the more reason to try it while you can.
The pizza restaurant is putting a playful spin on two gameday staples by combining them into one unexpected mash-up that feels right at home during baseball season — Pizza Hut Canada's Hot Dog Stuffed Crust.
Instead of a traditional crust, this pizza is lined with hot dogs, a full hot dog in each piece, turning what's usually just the edge (or left on an empty plate) into the main event. And, with baseball season heating up, Pizza Hut Canada's Hot Dog Stuffed Crust serves nostalgia and novelty all in one bite.
There's a whole hot dog in each slice. Courtesy of Pizza Hut Canada
If you're trying to come up with a gameday menu that goes all out, there's nothing like a pizza that sparks conversation the second it hits the table.
Pizza Hut Canada's Hot Dog Stuffed Crust is the kind of thing you'll have to record your buds trying, because their reactions are sure to be priceless.
The big question is: Crust first or save it for last?