This mouthwatering game-day staple is the easiest way to upgrade your Super Bowl spread
Win Super Bowl Sunday with craveable sliders to crowd-pleasing classics from King's Hawaiian.
Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the game — it's about the food. The snacks. The spread. The dishes people hover around, even when the commercials are on. And if you're hosting (or contributing) this year, King's Hawaiian might just be the secret ingredient your menu's been missing.
As an official partner of NFL Canada this season, King's Hawaiian is leaning all the way into game day, reminding fans that great football deserves great food, without turning your kitchen into a stress zone.
Known for their soft, fluffy texture and subtly sweet flavour, King's Hawaiian rolls have become a go-to for elevated sliders, sandwiches and shareable bites that feel indulgent without being complicated.
Available in Original Hawaiian Sweet or Savory Butter, they instantly level up classic game-day staples. These rolls act as the perfect canvas for bold flavours, melty fillings and saucy creations — making even the simplest recipes feel intentional and hosting-ready. Plus, they're built for feeding a hungry crowd, fast.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, King's Hawaiian is making it easy to plan your spread with simple, flexible recipes that deliver big flavour with minimal effort.
Here are three easy, crowd-pleasing ideas with King's Hawaiian as the ultimate game-day upgrade:
Big game pizza sliders
If pizza is non-negotiable on your Super Bowl menu, try these sliders for the best of both worlds. Think classic pizza flavours baked into pull-apart sliders made for sharing.
All you need is a 12-pack of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, sauce, pepperoni, cheese, and about 25 minutes. They're quick to prep, easy to customize and guaranteed to disappear before halftime.
Chopped cheese sliders
Chopped cheese slidersCourtesy of King’s Hawaiian
Inspired by the iconic New York sandwich, these sliders bring serious comfort-food energy to your spread. King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are topped with seasoned cooked beef, melty cheese, crisp salad and tomato.
By using plant-based mince, you can easily adapt these for your meat-free pals, ideal for fans who want something hearty without fuss.
Buffalo chicken sliders
Buffalo chicken slidersCourtesy of King’s Hawaiian
No Super Bowl menu is complete without that iconic Buffalo flavour, and this version keeps things simple while delivering maximum payoff thanks to crunchy pickles and a creamy blue cheese dressing.
Spicy, saucy chicken meets the pillowy texture of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls for a slider that hits all the right notes — tangy, comforting and endlessly snackable.
Buffalo chicken sliders recipe
When the game matters, the food does too. With easy prep, versatile recipes and a flavour profile that elevates every bite, King's Hawaiian proves that sometimes the biggest Super Bowl upgrade is just delicious — plain and simple.
