Advertisement Content

This mouthwatering game-day staple is the easiest way to upgrade your Super Bowl spread

Win Super Bowl Sunday with craveable sliders to crowd-pleasing classics from King's Hawaiian.

Big game pizza sliders by King's Hawaiian on a serving board.

Big game pizza sliders by King's Hawaiian

Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the game — it's about the food. The snacks. The spread. The dishes people hover around, even when the commercials are on. And if you're hosting (or contributing) this year, King's Hawaiian might just be the secret ingredient your menu's been missing.

As an official partner of NFL Canada this season, King's Hawaiian is leaning all the way into game day, reminding fans that great football deserves great food, without turning your kitchen into a stress zone.

Known for their soft, fluffy texture and subtly sweet flavour, King's Hawaiian rolls have become a go-to for elevated sliders, sandwiches and shareable bites that feel indulgent without being complicated.

Available in Original Hawaiian Sweet or Savory Butter, they instantly level up classic game-day staples. These rolls act as the perfect canvas for bold flavours, melty fillings and saucy creations — making even the simplest recipes feel intentional and hosting-ready. Plus, they're built for feeding a hungry crowd, fast.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, King's Hawaiian is making it easy to plan your spread with simple, flexible recipes that deliver big flavour with minimal effort.

Here are three easy, crowd-pleasing ideas with King's Hawaiian as the ultimate game-day upgrade:

Big game pizza sliders

@kingshawaiian | Instagram

If pizza is non-negotiable on your Super Bowl menu, try these sliders for the best of both worlds. Think classic pizza flavours baked into pull-apart sliders made for sharing.

All you need is a 12-pack of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, sauce, pepperoni, cheese, and about 25 minutes. They're quick to prep, easy to customize and guaranteed to disappear before halftime.

Big game pizza sliders recipe

Chopped cheese sliders

Chopped cheese sliders Chopped cheese slidersCourtesy of King’s Hawaiian

Inspired by the iconic New York sandwich, these sliders bring serious comfort-food energy to your spread. King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are topped with seasoned cooked beef, melty cheese, crisp salad and tomato.

By using plant-based mince, you can easily adapt these for your meat-free pals, ideal for fans who want something hearty without fuss.

Chopped cheese sliders recipe

Buffalo chicken sliders

Buffalo chicken sliders Buffalo chicken slidersCourtesy of King’s Hawaiian

No Super Bowl menu is complete without that iconic Buffalo flavour, and this version keeps things simple while delivering maximum payoff thanks to crunchy pickles and a creamy blue cheese dressing.

Spicy, saucy chicken meets the pillowy texture of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls for a slider that hits all the right notes — tangy, comforting and endlessly snackable.

Buffalo chicken sliders recipe

When the game matters, the food does too. With easy prep, versatile recipes and a flavour profile that elevates every bite, King's Hawaiian proves that sometimes the biggest Super Bowl upgrade is just delicious — plain and simple.

Find a store near youto stock up ahead of the big game, and don't miss the vibrant in-store displays at your local Loblaws, Walmart and Food Basics.

Eat and DrinkCanada
Sponsored Content

I tried 5 McDonald's Canada breakfast hacks and I'm definitely doing at least 2 again

Which one are you trying first?

Sponsored Content

5 game-changing McDonald's swaps that take your go-to breakfast from tasty to tremendous

New options that hit the spot like the classics.

Advertisement Content

We scored a peek at the SMOKED festival menu in Toronto and each dish is only $7.50

Live music, delicious drinks and more are coming to STACKT this fall.

Advertisement Content

GTA foodies can score a huge deal this month on Toronto's best burgers with Skip

Score 50% off your next order of $20 or more, up to $10 off.

Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

February will be one of the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in Ontario! 🥶❄️

10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)

They're not where you might expect... 🤫

This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home

This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71

O'Hara was born in Toronto in 1954.

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

Canada's tax rates vary so much by province — Here's who pays the most (& the least)

You could be paying thousands more than your provincial neighbour!

5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

All the beauty of B.C., without the city price tag.

'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes

And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️