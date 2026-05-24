Carney going to New York this week to meet with business leaders, court investment

PM Carney going to New York this week
PM Carney going to New York this week
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on, during a FIFA World Cup trophy tour event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion, in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is going to New York City on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with business leaders and try to court more investment, a running theme of his time in office. 

The Prime Minister's Office made the announcement Sunday, one day before Parliament reconvenes for the round of sitting days before the summer break. 

The PMO announcement says that Carney will meet with unspecified CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders and money managers to pitch Canada as an investment destination. 

This comes just weeks before the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade enters its mandatory review period amid U.S. tariffs triggering a trade war with Canada. 

Carney is also scheduled to deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

The trip announcement says that this address will focus on "Canada's new economic strategy" and how it is progressing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2026.

By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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