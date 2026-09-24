Carney says he studied risk of U.S.-led military action in New York Times interview
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he studied the possibility of U.S.-led military action in Canada.
In a lengthy New York Times interview published today, Carney declined to discuss in detail what that examination involved, but he suggested it would be irresponsible not to prepare for what he called "extreme tail risk."
Carney also spoke in the interview about Canada's plans to reduce its reliance on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.
He also discussed Canada considering alternatives to buying American F-35 fighter jets.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly mused about turning Canada into the 51st state and while he ruled out using military force to annex Canada in January 2025, he has said he would consider using "economic force" to get Canada to become part of the United States.
The New York Times report says Carney disclosed that he and Trump speak "frequently," even since trade talks collapsed last month, something the prime minister has said multiple times in recent weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
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