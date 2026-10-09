Poilievre unveils five-point steel plan, urges Ottawa to sue Stelco's U.S. owner

Poilievre calls on Ottawa to sue Stelco's owner
Poilievre calls on Ottawa to sue Stelco's owner
A Stelco flag flies beside a Canadian flag at the steel production facility in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, February 10, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Ottawa to sue Stelco's American owner as soon as Monday as part of a five-point plan aimed at protecting Canada's struggling steel industry.

Poilievre announced the plan Friday in Burlington, Ont., overlooking Stelco's Hamilton operations across the harbour, where layoffs began this week after the Cleveland-Cliffs-owned steelmaker announced up to 500 workers could be laid off.

He said the lawsuit should seek to bring back workers and restart production at Stelco, or force its sale to a Canadian owner willing to resume operations.

"The only thing that we would accept is these workers getting their paycheques, making Canadian steel to build our country," Poilievre said.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly sent a letter to Stelco president Paul Simon on Monday demanding a plan within five business days outlining how Cleveland-Cliffs will meet its commitments, including maintaining employment levels, or face possible legal action.

"They need to comply," Joly told reporters Wednesday. "If not, we will use the full force of the law."

The Conservative plan also calls for eliminating the industrial carbon tax, cracking down on Chinese steel imports, accelerating liquefied natural gas projects and negotiating a tariff-free trade agreement with the United States.

Poilievre says Cleveland-Cliffs made binding commitments to maintain unionized jobs and retain the vast majority of non-unionized positions for five years when it acquired Stelco, and should be held legally accountable. 

He also pointed to comments Thursday by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves that laid-off workers could be recalled if Canada and the United States reach a trade deal.

"Get back to the negotiating table to get the deal you promised," Poilievre said, addressing Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

By Brett Bundale | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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