This interactive Pikachu Puppetronic is the must-have gift for the Pokémon fan in your life
The holidays are fast approaching and gift shopping is well underway. If you have someone in your life obsessed with Pokémon (or if that someone is you), a bunch of limited-edition toys and collectibles just dropped that deserve a spot on your list.
There are a lot of exciting things celebrating Pokémon's 30th anniversary, but it's hard to look past the Pokémon Pikachu Puppetronic. As one of the season's most-anticipated must-have toys, it's about as close as fans can get to holding one of the most sought-after Pokémon in their arms for real — more on how they achieved this below.
The Pokémon 30th Anniversary Collection goes further, with a range of limited-edition toys and collectibles to satisfy everyone from nostalgic parents to Pokémon's youngest fans. And that's on top of all the other goodies from Pokémon's toy partner, Jazwares.
If you're ready to hit it out of the park with your gift game this year, check out these picks from Jazwares' Pokémon collection:
Pokémon Pikachu Puppetronic
Pokémon Pikachu PuppetronicCourtesy of Jazwares
Pikachu takes centre stage with this interactive Puppetronic toy, putting character-led play in kids' hands. Playful, engaging and instantly recognizable, it's a standout gift idea for young Pokémon fans and Pikachu devotees.
Pokémon Battle Action Pikachu
Pokémon Battle Action PikachuCourtesy of Jazwares
Bring battle-ready Pokémon fun home with Battle Action Pikachu. Built around one of the franchise's best-loved characters, this action-focused toy is made for energetic play and imaginative Pokémon showdowns, making it a natural choice for birthdays, holidays and Pokémon-themed gifting.
Pokémon Select 30th Anniversary 8" Pastel Plush
Pokémon Select 30th Anniversary 8" Pastel PlushCourtesy of Jazwares
Cute, cuddly and created to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, the Select 30th Anniversary Pastel Plush puts a fresh spin on a fan favourite. The soft pastel styling gives it gift-worthy appeal for Pokémon fans and plush collectors alike.
Pokémon 30th Anniversary Glitter Battle Figures
Pokémon 30th Anniversary Glitter Battle FiguresCourtesy of Jazwares
Mark Pokémon's 30th anniversary with a collectible that's made for fans. The Select 3" Glitter Battle Figures are compact enough for play and display, making them an easy gift for young Trainers and longtime Pokémon lovers alike.
Pokémon Play 'N' Display Carry Case — Lighthouse Exploration Playset
Pokémon Play 'N' Display Carry Case — Lighthouse Exploration PlaysetCourtesy of Jazwares
Designed for adventures at home and on the go, the Pokémon Carry Case Lighthouse Exploration Playset combines imaginative play with a travel-friendly format. It's a playful pick for kids who love creating their own Pokémon adventures and taking the action with them.
As Pokémon's toy partner, Jazwares helps bring the beloved franchise to life for fans of all generations — whether you want to snuggle with a Pikachu plush or create epic battles in the world of Pokémon.
If you're ready to give the perfect present to the Pokémon fans in your life (or have something to add to your own wishlist), check out the Pokémon 30th Anniversary Collection and other Pokémon toys by Jazwares.