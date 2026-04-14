Pro-Palestinian protesters challenging charges

Pro-Palestinian protesters in court after arrest for Montreal Scotiabank sit-in
Pro-Palestinian protesters challenging charges
The Montreal municipal court building is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

Pro-Palestinian protesters are in Montreal municipal court for a Charter challenge to their April 2024 arrests on mischief charges in front of a Scotiabank branch.

Montreal police had arrested 44 people participating in a sit-in to demand the bank divest from Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems Ltd., with charges later dropped against 30 people.

Barbara Bedont, a lawyer representing the remaining 14 protesters facing charges, says her clients were unlawfully detained and police did not read them their rights.

Bedont says police violated the protesters' right to protest, peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

She says she will file a motion asking that the charges be stayed, adding that sit-ins are not illegal.

Regulatory filings show that Scotiabank's 1832 Asset Management has sold its remaining holdings in Elbit Systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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