Albertans could save cash at the pumps as gas tax holiday begins

Provincial gas tax holiday begins in Alberta
Provincial gas tax holiday begins in Alberta
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives to speak to reporters at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Albertans filling their tanks may soon be saving cash as the province's gas tax holiday starts today.

Premier Danielle Smith's government is pausing its tax of 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel until the end of the year to ease the pressure of high everyday costs.

It comes as the oil-rich province's treasury reaps the benefit of steep global energy prices.

Eligible adults also have until the end of October to apply online for $100 fuel tax rebates that started rolling out in July.

Smith had said the province went with payments out of concern that tax cuts don't always get passed on to consumers.

Smith later acknowledged Albertans weren't happy with the rebate program.

The online application portal was criticized by some as invasive and onerous, although the government tweaked the process to try to make it smoother.

On the heals of a projected $2-billion budget surplus, Smith ditched the rebate, and reverted to cutting the fuel tax until the end of the year.

Alberta's fuel tax suspension will cost government coffers far more than the rebate. The province estimates it will forego $350 million in revenue in the coming three months.

Nearly 3.4 million adult Albertans are eligible for the rebate, but Finance Minister Jason Nixon said Wednesday only about 1.5 million people have applied.

Nixon previously said he's not entirely confident the tax cut will be passed on to consumers.

But he has said the low number of rebate applications made it clear the government couldn't dole out the cash efficiently.

The federal government has also stepped up to try to help Canadians dealing with the high cost of living.

It has extended its fuel excise tax relief until the end of January, which is expected to save drivers up to 10 cents a litre on gas, or four cents per litre on diesel.

Albertans are already paying less, on average, than drivers across the country.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Automobile Association pegged the average price of gas in Canada at $1.77 per litre. The gas price tracking website GasBuddy, as of Wednesday afternoon, estimated Alberta's average to be $1.67 per litre.

Fuel prices have soared since the U.S. war on Iran began in late February, choking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The impact has turned Alberta's finances around.

Its budget is heavily dependent on oil exports, and before the conflict in the Middle East, was predicting a $9.4-billion deficit this fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By Lisa Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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