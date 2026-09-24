Quartz Creek Trail: A local adventure worth exploring
Whether it is a wine trip to Kelowna, a surfing trip to the Island or a weekend of hiking somewhere like Kananaskis, there is so much to see across B.C. that it can sometimes feel like we are being pulled in 20 different directions, all trying to get the most out of our summers.
Lately, I have been rejecting that idea.
Personally, I have done enough sitting in the car for one summer. I am officially looking for thrills a little closer to home, and luckily for me, Golden is not exactly short on them.
It is no secret that we have some major attractions right here in our own backyard, as proven by the number of tourists who flock to the area every summer. But beyond the well-known attractions, the hikes surrounding Golden are some of the area’s best hidden gems.
As someone who is attempting many of these trails for the first time, I am hoping that my first impressions might encourage someone else to try a new spot, or perhaps revisit a familiar favourite.
This weekend’s adventure was a trip up the Quartz Creek Trail.
By my measure, Quartz Creek is a pretty perfect hike. It is challenging enough that I am feeling it by the end, but not so exhausting that I am completely wiped out.
The entire trail, out and back, is about 10 kilometres with roughly 600 metres of elevation gain. That is definitely enough to work up a good sweat, but the reward at the end is a beautiful alpine lake where you can cool off, relax and enjoy the scenery.
The access was also better than I was expecting, likely because I was coming off my recent trip to Gorman Lake, which has a gruelling 30-minute drive up a rough bush road before reaching the trailhead.
By contrast, the drive to Quartz Creek from town is mostly highway, followed by only about 10 minutes on a well-maintained bush road. For anyone who is trying to cut down on their summer driving, that alone is a pretty big perk.
The hike starts off quite steep, and the first two kilometres are a bit of a climb. If you can push through that initial section, though, the trail begins to flatten out somewhat.
The trail follows Quartz Creek for much of the hike, winding through dense forest before eventually reaching Quartz Lake. In some sections, the trail comes right alongside the creek before splitting away again.
The forest also makes this a great option for a hot summer day. Much of the hike is shaded, giving you some relief from the sun while you make your way uphill.
Then, almost unexpectedly, the lake appears.
After spending much of the hike surrounded by trees, reaching the end of the trail and suddenly being presented with a pristine alpine lake feels like a pretty spectacular payoff.
We chose not to swim during our visit because of some underwater debris. If you do decide to take a dip, I would recommend taking extra care around anything beneath the surface and being aware of your surroundings.
Even without swimming, the lake makes for a perfect place to sit, eat some snacks and enjoy the view. There was also a small army of chipmunks running around the shoreline, snacking on berries and wildflowers and putting on a surprisingly entertaining little show while we hung out.
The lake is also home to a recreation site where you can camp overnight if you feel like extending the adventure. There is a well-established fire pit for campers to use when conditions allow and there is not a fire ban in place.
The entire hike took us about four and a half hours, with roughly 40 minutes of driving each way. Altogether, it made for about a six-hour adventure, which felt pretty perfect for a Sunday when you want to sleep in a little, get outside for the day and still make it home in time for dinner.
The Quartz Creek Trail is generally rated as a moderate hike, and I found that to be a pretty accurate description of my experience. Of course, fitness levels, hiking experience and conditions can all change how a trail feels from person to person.
For me, Quartz Creek was the perfect length and difficulty. It got my heart pumping and my legs burning, but I was still able to walk normally afterward. I also managed to stay awake on the couch when I got home, which is generally a pretty reliable sign that I have not completely overdone it.
If you are also looking for a small adventure closer to home, Quartz Creek is a pretty compelling option. It offers a good workout, some quiet time in the forest and a stunning alpine view, all without requiring you to spend half your weekend sitting in the car.
And maybe that is the bigger lesson I am learning this summer. We live in a place people travel hours to experience, so maybe we do not always have to travel hours to find our next adventure.
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Rachel Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Golden Star.