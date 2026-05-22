Quebec City-area man arrested in terrorism investigation, released with conditions

Quebec City-area man arrested in terrorism probe
Quebec City-area man arrested in terrorism probe
RCMP personnel are seen during an active investigation in Montreal on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

A Quebec City-area man has been released under conditions after he was arrested this week on a terrorism peace bond.

RCMP say they arrested Mohamed Ali Ben Chaoua in Lévis, Que., on Thursday because they had reasonable grounds to fear he might commit terrorism offences.

Police said their investigation showed the 40-year-old allegedly made numerous posts on TikTok in support of the Islamic State terrorist entity.

A terrorism peace bond allows a court to order someone be placed under conditions, including ones that limit their travel or contact with certain people, to prevent a terror offence.

The federal public prosecutor’s office says Ben Chaoua was released on strict conditions and will return to court on June 1. The office did not specify the conditions.

The suspect has not been charged with a crime but police say charges could come later. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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