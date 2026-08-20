Quebec Conservatives unveil election platform focused on 'pro-family' policies
The Quebec Conservative Party unveiled its election campaign platform on Wednesday, promising tax cuts for families and businesses.
The party says its top priorities are increasing Quebecers' wealth, expanding health care services, giving families breathing room and strengthening the province's autonomy within Canada.
It is also promising large cuts in personal income taxes and consumption taxes after eliminating the deficit within four years.
In their platform, the Conservatives call for more discipline in government spending and a reduction in the size of the civil service.
Conservative leader Éric Duhaime announced last week he wants to cut government spending by $47 billion over five years.
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette strongly criticized Duhaime's stance, saying the Conservatives would implement austerity measures comparable to those that led to provincewide protests in 2015.
For housing, the Conservatives say they would simplify Quebec's building code and invest in the rent subsidy program rather than building low-income units.
The party also says Quebecers should have the option to use their health insurance card to access private health care.
The platform includes a promise to adopt a law to prevent federal encroachment on provincial jurisdiction, to draft a Quebec constitution and to establish a Quebec national anthem.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.
By Frédéric Lacroix-Couture | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.