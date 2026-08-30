Candidates talk affordability on Day 4 of Quebec's election campaign
The cost of living and the economy are taking centre stage as the Quebec election campaign enters its fourth day.
The Quebec Liberal Party is promising to cap rents and service fees for seniors in privately managed homes, while Québec solidaire wants a rent cap for all tenants.
The Quebec Conservatives are expected to announce plans to abolish the sales tax on used goods.
The Coalition Avenir Québec laid out its fiscal plan, which would include a deficit of about $2 billion per year until 2031.
Quebec would need to generate $6 billion in revenue to reach a balanced budget, which the governing party promised to do by 2029-2030.
The Parti Québécois' Sunday campaign announcements are expected to focus on the protection of the French language.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026.
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