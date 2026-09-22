Quebec election campaign enters 27th day as final debate nears
Quebec's party leaders are expected to be back out on the campaign trail today, with less than two weeks to go before the provincial election vote.
The leaders of the Parti Québécois, Liberals, Coalition Avenir Québec, Conservatives and Québec solidaire are also gearing up for the third and final televised debate scheduled for Wednesday in Montreal.
The party leaders have faced questions in recent days about potential alliances if no party succeeds in forming a majority.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Monday that an alliance was out of the question, after his rivals suggested his ideas are similar to those of Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.
Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the Parti Québécois remains the front-runner but that a minority outcome remains the most likely scenario.
Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
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