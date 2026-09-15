Quebec party leaders are set to spar in their first debate this evening

Quebec party leaders set for first election debate
Quebec party leaders set for first election debate
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal gestures as she speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Montreal on Monday Sept. 14, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec party leaders and voters alike are preparing for the first major campaign debate tonight. 

The debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will feature all five party leaders. 

The host, TVA, has said the debate would explore three main themes: the economy, taxes and public services, and the future of Quebec. 

Leaders slowed down their announcements early in the week to prepare for the debate. 

The Parti Québécois is set to unveil the financial framework of its platform today, the last of the major parties to do so.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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