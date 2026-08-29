Quebec election Day 3 brings promises on immigration, transit, taxes and home care

Quebec election campaign enters Day 3
Quebec election campaign enters Day 3
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal speaks of public transport while co-spokesperson Sol Zanetti, right looks on, during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec’s political parties are rolling out a wide range of promises on the third day of the provincial election campaign, from immigration and public transit to taxes and home care.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon pledges to cut temporary immigration by more than half, to between 200,000 and 250,000 people, arguing recent immigration levels have put added pressure on housing and public services.

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal pledges to spend $23 billion over 10 years on public transit, including repairing aging infrastructure and moving ahead with new projects.

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, meanwhile, turns to the cost of driving, promising to pull Quebec out of the cap-and-trade carbon market and suspend the provincial fuel tax for at least five months, measures he says would cut gasoline prices by about 33 cents a litre.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard promises to cut red tape for small and medium-sized businesses, including by freezing new regulations that add to their administrative burden and requiring two existing requirements to be eliminated for every new one introduced.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette appeals to sovereigntist voters who don't want a referendum in the coming years to join her party's coalition, while pledging an additional $1 billion over four years for homecare services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and alpine charm

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places

You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.

Bath & Body Works is offering free three-wick candles and you can shop for fall scents

All products are part of this buy three, get three free deal!

I'm an Ottawa local — These 9 restaurants are so good I recommend them to everyone

These are the places I trust for a seriously good meal every single time. 🍔

Ontario's winter forecast is out and the season will be snowier than normal in some areas

Below-normal temperatures are also expected.

This Ontario park is a mini paradise with sugar-white sands and 'Caribbean-like azure waters'

It's a magical spot to explore this summer.

Ontario's beach capital is 1.5 hrs from Toronto and has powdery shores with warm waters

There's still time for more beach days!

21 Dollarama travel essentials under $6 that every traveller should have in their luggage

As someone who travels a lot, these cheap finds are ALWAYS in my suitcase. ✈️

Flight controllers allegedly punched out early before Air Canada plane crash

Controllers allegedly left early before jet crash

7 fun things to do in Toronto before summer ends to make the most of what's left

A Toronto local's end-of-summer bucket list, from rooftop drinks to movies under the stars.✨