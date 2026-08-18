Parti Québécois says it won't hold referendum on sovereignty while Trump is president
The leader of the Parti Québécois says his party would not call a referendum on sovereignty if it forms a government until Donald Trump leaves the White House.
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his party still plans to call a referendum on whether Quebec should separate from Canada in its first mandate.
But he says an issue as crucial as the future of Quebec requires a clear and serene debate.
He says this debate should not be disrupted by American politics or surprise announcements coming from the U.S. president.
St-Pierre Plamondon also says the unpredictable nature of the Trump administration could harm the referendum process as well as the quality of a debate about Quebec's future.
St-Pierre Plamondon has been leading in recent public opinion polls ahead of a general election in Quebec that must be held before Oct. 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.
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