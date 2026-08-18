Parti Québécois says it won't hold referendum on sovereignty while Trump is president

Parti Québécois delays plans for referendum
Parti Québécois delays plans for referendum
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., on Jan. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN Press/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The leader of the Parti Québécois says his party would not call a referendum on sovereignty if it forms a government until Donald Trump leaves the White House.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his party still plans to call a referendum on whether Quebec should separate from Canada in its first mandate.

But he says an issue as crucial as the future of Quebec requires a clear and serene debate.

He says this debate should not be disrupted by American politics or surprise announcements coming from the U.S. president.

St-Pierre Plamondon also says the unpredictable nature of the Trump administration could harm the referendum process as well as the quality of a debate about Quebec's future.

St-Pierre Plamondon has been leading in recent public opinion polls ahead of a general election in Quebec that must be held before Oct. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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