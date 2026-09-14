Quebec party leaders are preparing for two debates this week in election campaign

Quebec party leaders preparing for debates
Quebec party leaders preparing for debates
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard waves in front of his bus during a campaign stop in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec party leaders are preparing for two debates this week in the provincial election campaign.

The first debate is scheduled on Tuesday evening and will feature all five party leaders. 

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon have both paused their public activities until the first debate.

The PQ is set to unveil the financial framework of its platform during the day on Tuesday.

Both Liberal Leader Charles Milliard and Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal visited Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital this morning, while Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime spoke about immigration at a press conference in downtown Montreal.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.

Sovereignty, affordability and the trade war with the U.S. have been among the top issues so far in the campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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