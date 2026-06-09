Rabies vaccination program for skunks, raccoons in effort to stop spread to Montreal

Quebec launches rabies vaccination program
Quebec launches rabies vaccination program
Quebec wildlife officials have launched a rabies vaccination campaign as an outbreak continues to spread south of Montreal. A captured raccoon peers through the bars of a trap in Grand Isle, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toby Talbot
Writer

Quebec wildlife officials are trying to prevent the spread of rabies to Montreal with a vaccination campaign for raccoons and skunks.

Since the beginning of the year, Quebec has confirmed 71 cases of raccoon rabies and three cases of bat rabies mostly in the regions south and east of Montreal. 

By comparison, 93 cases of raccoon rabies were confirmed throughout all of 2025.

Quebec says 25 teams are currently trapping raccoons and skunks, vaccinating them and releasing them back into the wild.

The operation is aimed at containing the spread of raccoon rabies in the Estrie and Montérégie regions to prevent the disease from reaching the province's biggest city.

Rabies is a viral disease that is 100 per cent fatal to humans once symptoms appear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I compared my grocery shop at Metro and No Frills — there is no competition

It's a supermarket smackdown.

Ontario has a 'sixth Great Lake' lined with cozy coastal towns and dreamy turquoise beaches

It's a beautiful summer oasis.

These are Canada's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't medicine, law or finance

Turns out the biggest salaries don't always require a fancy education. 👀

This tiny lakeside village in Ontario with quaint shops and cafes feels like a summer dream

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

9 majestic natural wonders less than 2 hours from Toronto to visit this summer

It's time for a road trip!

This Ontario waterpark with 35 slides is the largest and Canada and it's reopening soon

Get ready to make a splash!

Canada Child Benefit payments for June are going out early and here's when you'll get money

Parents and caregivers receive hundreds of dollars from this benefit.

8 surprising things Canada actually does way better than Europe

Other than maple syrup, obviously.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've been to at least 7 of these 12 iconic landmarks

How many can you check off? 🍁🇨🇦

This dreamy Ontario spot with 'European-style' buildings is 'better' than a trip to the US

No passport needed!