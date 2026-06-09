Rabies vaccination program for skunks, raccoons in effort to stop spread to Montreal
Quebec wildlife officials are trying to prevent the spread of rabies to Montreal with a vaccination campaign for raccoons and skunks.
Since the beginning of the year, Quebec has confirmed 71 cases of raccoon rabies and three cases of bat rabies mostly in the regions south and east of Montreal.
By comparison, 93 cases of raccoon rabies were confirmed throughout all of 2025.
Quebec says 25 teams are currently trapping raccoons and skunks, vaccinating them and releasing them back into the wild.
The operation is aimed at containing the spread of raccoon rabies in the Estrie and Montérégie regions to prevent the disease from reaching the province's biggest city.
Rabies is a viral disease that is 100 per cent fatal to humans once symptoms appear.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.