Quebec party leaders gear up for second TV debate of election campaign

Quebec leaders gear up for second election debate
Quebec leaders gear up for second election debate
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard greets supporters as he arrives at an election debate in Montreal, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Leaders of the five Quebec political parties are gearing up for the second debate of the campaign.

The first debate on Tuesday saw leaders spar over a range of topics, including the economy, Quebec sovereignty and immigration.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette also came under fire as her rivals criticized the last eight years of her party’s governance.

Fréchette sought to distance herself from her predecessor, François Legault, while saying she can bring the province much-needed stability.

Tonight's debate is the second of three planned exchanges between the leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Parti Québécois, Quebec Liberals, Conservatives and Québéc solidaire.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 5. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Old Age Security payments for September are going out early and giving Canadians up to $827

Check your bank account or mailbox for a payment soon!

A new winter forecast calls for a 'dramatic' season of blizzards, snow and icy weather in Canada

Some parts of the country will have a colder and snowier winter.

I compared McDonald's and Tim Hortons coffee to see who wins — once and for all

I know people will have opinions on this... ☕

A magical Harry Potter experience is coming to Toronto with Knight Bus rides and Butterbeer

You can unleash your inner wizard. 🪄

These Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA pay up to $44 an hour and $198,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

Harper says Canada had 'no choice' but to walk away from U.S. trade talks

Harper backs Carney's move to end U.S. trade talks

NAV Canada is hiring across the country for air traffic controller jobs that pay up to $207,000

You don't need any work experience because training is provided.

Carney wants private investors to run Canada's four largest airports

Carney courts investors to run major airports