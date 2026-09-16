Quebec party leaders gear up for second TV debate of election campaign
Leaders of the five Quebec political parties are gearing up for the second debate of the campaign.
The first debate on Tuesday saw leaders spar over a range of topics, including the economy, Quebec sovereignty and immigration.
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette also came under fire as her rivals criticized the last eight years of her party’s governance.
Fréchette sought to distance herself from her predecessor, François Legault, while saying she can bring the province much-needed stability.
Tonight's debate is the second of three planned exchanges between the leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Parti Québécois, Quebec Liberals, Conservatives and Québéc solidaire.
Voters go to the polls Oct. 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.
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