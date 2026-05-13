Quebec tables domestic violence legislation

Quebec tables bill allowing people to obtain domestic violence history of partners
Quebec tables domestic violence legislation
Ian Lafrenière, Quebec deputy premier and minister of internal security, tables legislation as Quebec Premier Christine Frechette, left, looks on at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Quebec government has introduced a bill to better protect people from intimate partner violence. 

The bill would allow people who fear for their safety or that of their children to obtain information about the domestic violence history of their current or ex-partner.

Under the plan, Quebec provincial police would review requests and share relevant information through a support organization. 

The bill is named after Gabie Renaud, a Quebec woman killed last September allegedly by her partner who had a history of domestic violence. 

Similar legislation exists in several Canadian provinces, including Saskatchewan and Manitoba. 

The proposal comes as Quebec has recorded 10 suspected femicides since the start of 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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