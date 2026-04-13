Coercive control law to help survivors, but comes with risk of backlash, MPs told

Coercive control law to help survivors, MPs told
Groups representing women’s shelters are praising the government’s move to criminalize coercive control, but some women’s organizations are also warning there is a risk of backlash.
Bill C-16, which was introduced last year, would outlaw engaging in patterns of coercive or controlling conduct against an intimate partner.
Crystal Giesbrecht, director of research at a group representing shelters in Saskatchewan, says criminalization would make it easier for survivors to report conduct to police and obtain protection.
A group of Quebec women’s shelters says it would provide a new tool to address domestic violence and send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable, but stressed there must be adequate training for police officers and prosecutors.
Suzanne Zaccour, director of legal affairs at the National Association of Women and the Law, warned a provision involving care of children could lead abusers to accuse victims of being the controlling ones.
The groups appeared at a House of Commons committee studying Bill C-16 Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.