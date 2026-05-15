CP NewsAlert: Court recognizes intimate partner violence as legal basis for damages

Top court rules on intimate violence
Top court rules on intimate violence
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized intimate partner violence as a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages.

The top court's ruling today comes in the case of a woman who suffered years of physical and emotional abuse by her husband during a 16-year marriage.

The court says intimate partner violence is a pernicious social ill deserving the full attention of the law.

It says the existing torts of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress fail to remedy the specific wrong to dignity, autonomy and equality that intimate partner violence creates.

The judgment says this form of violence is not limited to physical or psychological abuse, but includes all abusive behaviour by one intimate partner to coerce and control the other, effectively depriving them of their autonomy.

It says this could involve egregious acts of physical and psychological violence, as well as tactics of isolation, manipulation, humiliation, surveillance, economic abuse, sexual coercion and intimidation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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