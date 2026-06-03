Quebec's first tornado of 2026 touches down in Saguenay region, researchers say

Quebec's first tornado of 2026 lands in Saguenay
Quebec's first tornado of 2026 lands in Saguenay
Storm clouds move across the sky as Environment Canada issued tornado warnings Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Researchers say Quebec's first recorded tornado of 2026 touched down in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region on May 25.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says the tornado damaged a roof, snapped a tree and toppled a recreational trailer but did not cause injuries.

Researchers say video of the EF0 tornado was captured near St-Thomas-Didyme, Que., about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City.

They say the tornado is classified as "weak" and had an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 km per hour.

The Northern Tornadoes Project says there have been 16 tornadoes confirmed in Canada so far this year.

The others have occurred in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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