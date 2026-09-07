Environment Canada warns of more heavy rain for Cape Breton Island, N.S.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northern parts of Cape Breton Island.
The national weather service says the area has a reduced ability to absorb rain.
It's forecasting 25 to 40 millimetres of total rainfall, with higher amounts possible in certain areas.
Torrential rain over the weekend destroyed some roads, barriers and bridges across Cape Breton Island and the northern mainland.
A 46-year-old woman from Richmond County was found dead Saturday several hours after her abandoned vehicle was discovered near a flooded bridge.
The province's Department of Emergency Management says drivers should listen to local officials regarding road safety conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2026.
By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.