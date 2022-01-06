Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are On Sale On Amazon Canada For A Ridiculously Low Price

There's nothing cooler than a pair of Ray-Bans, right? 😎

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are On Sale On Amazon Canada For A Ridiculously Low Price
Tomnex | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While many of us consider sunglasses as a summer necessity, they're just as important to wear in the winter, too. Sunglasses can protect you from things like UV rays and snow glare, especially if you're driving or participating in winter sports.

While you can bag a cheap pair of sunglasses from your local drugstore or gas station (if you have absolutely no shame), there's nothing cooler than putting on a pair of Ray-Bans!

Now, Ray-Bans don't come cheap. A decent pair can set you back a couple of hundred bucks. Luckily, they're 50% off on Amazon Canada.

You can score these Ray-Ban Men's RB4181 Polarized Square Sunglasses for $117.50 (originally $230). These have polarized lenses which can drastically reduce the brightness of shiny surfaces like snow, and enhance contrast so you see objects more clearly.

Aside from the iconic black-rimmed frames the brand is known for, Ray-Ban makes incredibly stylish aviators, too. Right now, you can buy the Ray-Ban Unisex Rb3447 Metal Sunglasses on sale for $204. They're originally $269 so you're saving $65 here. These feature a gold metal frame with polarized green lenses and are prescription-ready.

A cheaper option would be these Ray-Ban Women's 0RB4171 Polarized Sunglasses, on sale for $174 (originally $214) that have trendy tortoise-shell frames but you're better off purchasing them directly through Ray-Ban's website because they're only $87 there.

While you're on the website, you have to check out these Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Sunglasses that features an actual camera (!!!) on the frames so you can snap photos and videos hands-free. For a whopping $369, these sunglasses come with a charging case that can sync up to 50 videos or 200 photos.

If you're super invested in wearable tech, it could be a valid investment.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon Canada

It's just as important for us to protect our eyes in winter as it is during the summer. If you want to invest in a good pair of sunglasses, there are a bunch of Ray-Bans on sale for 50% off on Amazon. You can also shop directly on the Ray-Ban website to score a good deal, too.

Ray-Ban
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


From Your Site Articles

Police Are Asking For Your Help After A Monkey & Birds Were Stolen From Ontario Zoo

"I wish I had them back. I don't see that happening again."

Mikumistock | Dreamstime, Lev Tsimbler | Dreamstime

Greenview Aviaries Park and Zoo have had several exotic birds and one squirrel monkey stolen from their enclosures and police are asking the public for help to bring these critters home.

The animals were stolen in three heists between October 2021and November 2021 where thieves forced their way into the zoo and broke open the animal's enclosures at night, according to the zoo's co-owner Brian Daly.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Has 1.3M COVID-19 Tests Sitting In A Warehouse Despite Its Top Doctor Calling It A 'Myth'

The rumour is confirmed.

Baloncici | Dreamstime, Cbechinie | Dreamstime

It has been confirmed that there are more than 1 million unused rapid tests sitting in a warehouse in B.C., even though Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry assured the public that it was an "urban myth."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Henry responded to a question about the rumour that there were millions of unused rapid tests located in a warehouse somewhere. She dismissed the rumour right away.

Keep Reading Show less

The Powerball Lottery Just Drew Winning Numbers & 2 Tickets Will Split The $632.6M Jackpot

Check those tickets! 💵

Richard Gunion | Dreamstime

Two lucky ticket holders just scored half each of the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history after Wednesday night's draw finally came up with a winner for the $632.6 million prize.

The winners will each have the option to take home either $316.3 million spread out over the next 29 years or $225.1 million upfront in cash, although taxes will take a chunk out of those sums.

Keep Reading Show less

Parts Of Toronto's Yonge Street Are Closed From Possible Sinkhole & 'Delays Are Expected'

Your morning commute might have to be readjusted.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Some people think a bad cup of coffee is a rough way to start the day, but what about a sinkhole with "pooling water" in the middle of your commute?

Toronto Police Operations tweeted at 12:28 a.m. Thursday morning that a water main reportedly broke at Yonge and Church streets, and officers found water pooling and a possible sinkhole on scene.

Keep Reading Show less