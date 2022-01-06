Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are On Sale On Amazon Canada For A Ridiculously Low Price
There's nothing cooler than a pair of Ray-Bans, right? 😎
While many of us consider sunglasses as a summer necessity, they're just as important to wear in the winter, too. Sunglasses can protect you from things like UV rays and snow glare, especially if you're driving or participating in winter sports.
While you can bag a cheap pair of sunglasses from your local drugstore or gas station (if you have absolutely no shame), there's nothing cooler than putting on a pair of Ray-Bans!
Now, Ray-Bans don't come cheap. A decent pair can set you back a couple of hundred bucks. Luckily, they're 50% off on Amazon Canada.
You can score these Ray-Ban Men's RB4181 Polarized Square Sunglasses for $117.50 (originally $230). These have polarized lenses which can drastically reduce the brightness of shiny surfaces like snow, and enhance contrast so you see objects more clearly.
Aside from the iconic black-rimmed frames the brand is known for, Ray-Ban makes incredibly stylish aviators, too. Right now, you can buy the Ray-Ban Unisex Rb3447 Metal Sunglasses on sale for $204. They're originally $269 so you're saving $65 here. These feature a gold metal frame with polarized green lenses and are prescription-ready.
A cheaper option would be these Ray-Ban Women's 0RB4171 Polarized Sunglasses, on sale for $174 (originally $214) that have trendy tortoise-shell frames but you're better off purchasing them directly through Ray-Ban's website because they're only $87 there.
While you're on the website, you have to check out these Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Sunglasses that features an actual camera (!!!) on the frames so you can snap photos and videos hands-free. For a whopping $369, these sunglasses come with a charging case that can sync up to 50 videos or 200 photos.
If you're super invested in wearable tech, it could be a valid investment.
It's just as important for us to protect our eyes in winter as it is during the summer. If you want to invest in a good pair of sunglasses, there are a bunch of Ray-Bans on sale for 50% off on Amazon. You can also shop directly on the Ray-Ban website to score a good deal, too.
