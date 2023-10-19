The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 13 Is Coming To Hayu & Fans Can Win A Trip To BravoCon
Las Vegas here you come!
Cooler weather has arrived in Canada, which means the women of the 90210 are bringing back the heat for another rollercoaster season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).
Season 13 of the award-winning series kicks off Wednesday, October 25 at 9 p.m. (ET) on Hayu — the all-reality streaming service where episodes are available the same day as TV.
Newcomers and die-hard fans alike tune in to RHOBH for the luxe lifestyles, extravagant mansions and all-around opulence, then stay for the gossip, catfights and on-again-off-again friendships.
Behind on the latest drama? Catch up on the lives of TV's most glamorous housewives with all seasons of RHOBH (and every other Real Housewives franchise) on Hayu anytime, ad free.
What's coming on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13
Kyle and Mauricio have separated after 27 years of marriage amid cheating rumours, Erika Jayne attempts to make a comeback from her legal woes with a Vegas residency, Dorit deals with the emotional fallout following her home invasion, and Garcelle stars in and produces her first film while adapting to being a single parent to teenage boys.
There's a stunning new housewife on the block: Annemarie Wiley. As Kyle's neighbour and a force to be reckoned with, she's not afraid to call out the other ladies and even goes head-to-head with Crystal and Sutton. Plus, there'll be spicy cameos from RHOBH alumni like Camille Meyer and Denise Richards.
Of course, girls’ trips are essential to the Real Housewives series. This season, the ladies head to Las Vegas, and now you can hit up Sin City too with Hayu.
Win a trip to BravoCon in Las Vegas thanks to Hayu
As Home of the Housewives, Hayu is giving fans the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas (November 3-5) to celebrate the highly-anticipated return of RHOBH.
You and a friend (ideally a fellow RHOBH superfan) will get 3-day passes to the sold-out BravoCon, including a four-night stay in five-star accommodations and roundtrip flights from Air Canada.
Follow the instructions on Hayu's Instagram post to get your shot at this fabulous prize* and see your favourite Real Housewives in person!
Hit up Hayu's RHOBH launch party in Toronto
Those in Toronto can also celebrate the return of RHOBH tomorrow (Friday October 20) at the city’s first Real Housewives pop-up, Hayu House Presents: Bubbles & Beverly Hills.
Inspired by Garcelle's infamous Bubbles and Birkins party (where things popped off), the immersive 19+ experience will let you step into the world of glitz and glamour with Real Housewives-inspired photo ops, champagne and — most importantly — extra chances to win the VIP trip to BravoCon. Best part? It’s free to attend.
Hayu House Presents Bubbles & Beverly Hills
When: Friday, October 20, 2023, 3-9 p.m.
Address: 30 Hazelton Ave., Toronto, ON
