RCMP continue careful recovery of sunken fishing charter in B.C. waters
Mounties say raising a sunken fishing charter in the Straight of Georgia near Richmond, B.C., where six people are presumed drowned, needs to be done carefully as the vessel is considered evidence in their investigation.
Police say it's unclear if any victims remain within the vessel, which sits on the ocean floor about 150 metres below the ocean surface.
A statement from the RCMP issued Friday says witness accounts indicate that more people than the four recovered were in the water when the boat sank on June 28.
Ten people were aboard the vessel when it went down and four people were rescued, but one died later in hospital.
The statement says RCMP and partner agencies are "actively assessing and pursuing available options and strategies to facilitate the safe and successful recovery of the vessel."
A second boat with the company, Top Vancouver Fishing Charter, was ordered detained by Transport Canada after the sinking, citing violations or safety deficiencies, including that a pleasure craft was being operated as a commercial passenger vessel.
The mother and girlfriend of the captain of the sunken charter, Chen Ming, told The Canadian Press that he had complained to them of a broken side door on the boat before in went down.
Police said earlier this month that searchers used an underwater drone to locate the vessel but no bodies were seen.
Those missing were aged between 22 and 33.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.
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