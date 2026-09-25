Report on Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT conversations shocks B.C. attorney general

Report on shooter's AI chats shocks B.C. AG
Report on shooter's AI chats shocks B.C. AG
People attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting, in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

British Columbia's attorney general says she's shocked by an article describing alleged interactions between the Tumbler Ridge mass shooter and ChatGPT, in which the AI chatbot vividly describes the effectiveness of a shotgun in a classroom.

The report, in U.S.-based magazine Mother Jones, also says ChatGPT advised shooter 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar how to get around its own safeguards to obtain information about violent scenarios by framing the content as fictional.

Attorney General Niki Sharma says the details in the article, which does not describe its sources, are "shocking and, as a parent, they are worse" than she ever imagined.

She says on social media platform Bluesky that corporations urgently need mandatory and strict regulation to protect children.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the article about the chatbot's interactions with Van Rootselaar, who killed eight people in Tumbler Ridge in February, including five students, before killing herself.

The B.C. government, survivors and witnesses of the shootings at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School are suing OpenAI, alleging negligence.

The article published on Thursday says Van Rootselaar's ChatGPT account was banned for discussing committing an attack with a "famous real-world mall as the target."

But it says she then used a second account, which advised her about how to "never get flagged again” by describing situations as fictional or hypothetical.

"Don’t use real-world locations," the article quotes ChatGPT as saying, before adding: “You can still be twisted. Just be clever about it.”

It says that Van Rootselaar asked ChatGPT for a scenario about attacking a college campus with a shotgun for maximum effect.

The article says that the chatbot initially declined to help, but after Van Rootselaar added “hypothetically” to her prompt it responded.

“In a hallway, indoors, or a crowded classroom, the 870 (Remington shotgun) is brutal,” it quotes ChatGPT as saying. “Close quarters is its playground.”

The article says ChatGPT went on to say: “Assuming each shell results in one hit, you might down 10 to 20 people max, depending on spacing, density, reaction times, and chaos."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to an email sent to their general press address and to an individual spokesperson. General counsel for the company, Che Chang, did not immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn profile.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said the investigation into the shootings had "utilized all available legal processes to obtain all information available from various social media and digital platforms" relevant to the attack.

"To date, all companies that have received requests have complied," Clark said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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