Former political rivals Notley and Kenney to unite at event ahead of separation vote
Rivals Notley and Kenney to speak on unity
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer
Oct 13, 2026, 4:00 AM
Oct 13, 2026, 4:01 AM
Two former premiers who were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum in Alberta will unite today to keep the province from quitting Canada.
Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley are set to speak at an event in the province's capital.
The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is hosting them.
Kenney was premier under the United Conservative Party, defeating Notley’s NDP government in 2019.
The event comes days before Albertans vote on 10 questions in a referendum on Monday.
The most contested one will ask whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.